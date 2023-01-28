…Hails judgement, congratulates Oyetola

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Crusade Organisation, ABATCO, has described the judgement of the Osun State election petitions tribunal that upturned the victory of the People Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ademola Adeleke in the July 16, governorship election in the State as a victory for democracy.

The tribunal sitting in Osogbo on Friday January 27, dismissed the arguments of the PDP and it’s candidate, Adeleke, in favour of the All Progressives Congress and it’s candidate Governor Isiaka Oyetola, who challenged the results declared by Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, over the Osun Gubernatorial election.

In a statement made at the Elerinmo of Erinmo palace, Osun State through the National Convener of ABATCO, Comrade Ayeni Samuel, noted that the judgement met the expectation of the genuine and good people of the state of Osun who defiled all odds to vote for Governor Oyetola during the election.

He urged the PDP, and its candidate Adeleke to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship and accept the outcome of the judgement in good faith instead of chasing a redress of the judgement that is not available taking into consideration that the judgement is the reflection of the choice of the people of the state who overwhelmingly, voted for APC based on performance and giant strides in the office with no single debt incurred throughout the tenure despite the financial fragility of the state.

Ayeni, noted that the verdict was well deserved and congratulated the hardworking Oyetola for the victory and urged him to continue with his good work immediately he is finally back to office.

He, also appreciated Almighty God for the victory and rejoiced with all members of APC and especially the hardworking team members of ABATCO in Osun who works vigorously during and after the July 16, 2022 election.