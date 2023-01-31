By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Generalissimo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams has urged Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke and his Ekiti and Ogun states counterparts to empower the Southwestern Security Network, codenamed Amotekun to curb rising insecurity in the region.

Speaking at the annual Oodua festival, held at the Palace square, Ile-Ife, Osun state, the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, National Coordinator said both Governor’s Adeleke, Dapo Abiodun and Biodun Oyebamiji must emulate Ondo and Oyo states to give the Amotekun Corps needed impetus to function properly.

Adams while responding to a question on rising cases of kidnapping in the region said, “They (governors) should empower the local organizations and the Amotekun Corps. They will complement the effort of the police and other security agencies.

“Security is not about the government alone, all hands must be desk to make sure we have adequate security, so definitely the government should coordinate local organizations, Amotekun, and Nigeria police to achieve a very good result.

“The governor has their way of solving their problem. Oyo state boosted the Amotekun, mobilized up to three thousand, and give them all equipment and they have been doing well.

“In Oyo and Ondo states Amotekun is doing well but in Ekiti, Osun, and Ogun, the Amotekun is not adequately empowered like in Oyo and Ondo states. Lagos state is not doing it at all. We have to use what we have to achieve what we want”.

Earlier, the Aare Onakakanfo berated the southwest Governors for not harnessing the tourism potential of the region but relying solely on money from Abuja rather than looking inward for internally generated revenue.