Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Amotekun Corps operatives in Osogbo are trailing abductors of one Mrs Ojo Oluwatoyin, 51, kidnapped from her residence by unknown gunmen on Friday night.

Oluwatoyin, whose husband worked at Warri Depot of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited was taken away from her residence located around Landero street, Technical Area, Osogbo around 10:30 pm.

Osun Amotekun Corps Field Commandant, Amitolu Shittu confirmed the incident, saying a distress call was put through to his office around 1:45 am.

He said Amotekun personnel trail the abductors to the Ido-Osun area of Egbedore local government and are still searching for both the victim and abductors.

“Yes, we received a distress call from her husband alerting the corps of the incident, presently, our operatives are searching the forest around Egbedore local government, where the abductors were last traced to.

“We have not received any call from the abductors for ransom and operatives are also combing forest around Ido-Osun with a view to ensure that the abductors did not have any advantage”, he added