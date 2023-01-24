GOVERNOR Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has been urged to refurbish the Fire Service in the state to enable it discharge its duties efficiently.



Lamenting the inability of the service to contain an inferno that gutted a building under renovation at the Adventist Grammar School, Ede by the Old Students Association, an elder statesman and 1965-69 student, Chief Olumide Lawal, tasked the government on urgent action.

He said: “The building was completely razed by fire on Wednesday 18th January 2023. The cause of the fire was unknown. Public spirited individuals helped in putting the raging fire under control as calls to the Osun State Fire Service, located a few meters away from the School was most unfortunately not responded to as the Service claimed it has no water and petrol in their fire -fighting vehicle to help put out the fire.



“The razed building was one of the major renovation works embarked upon by the current nationak executive members of the Old Boys Association, under the leadership of Alhaji Gbadegesin Lawal to give some buildings in the 63-year old school a complete face lift. Over N3.4 million has been injected into the burnt building, majorly out of the voluntary donations from well-spirited members of the Adventist Grammar School, Ede Old Students Association at home and in the Diaspora.



“This is to therefore call on Osun State government to make Osun State Fire Service more effective and functional, to make it meets its statutory responsibility of providing quality service to the people.”