.

..promises Agric, Technical Colleges for border towns

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun on Thursday kick-started his re-election campaign from Imeko-Afon local government area of the state.

Abiodun is seeking a second term as the state governor under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Abiodun accompanied by chieftains of the party led by former Governor Olusegun Osoba as well as other leaders across the state were at Afon, Ilara, with a grand finale of the campaign held at Imeko, the headquarters of the council area.

The governor in the company of Senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ogun West region of the state also took time to visit traditional rulers of the local government to seek their royal blessings ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The campaign rally also recorded a new feat as a number of party members returned home with various household items as well as working equipment to support their chosen trade and profession, having won during a draw

Speaking at the campaign rally, a former Governor of the State and leader of the party, Olusegun Osoba explained that his coming to Imeko-Afon local government was like a homecoming, recalling that it was his administration that brought electricity to the area.

The veteran journalist turned politician said he encouraged Governor Abiodun to emulate his (Osoba) administration, which he said Abiodun has keyed into and pave way for the success of his (Abiodun) administration, adding that he can vouch for the competence of the governor.

Osoba called on party members to genuinely work towards the success of the party at the poll, and also encouraged electorates to vote for candidates of All Progressives Congress(APC) in the 2023 general elections

“I am happy to be here again because I brought electricity to the entire region during my tenure. This is a homecoming. I told Governor Dapo Abiodun to emulate me and he’s doing that. I am convinced that he’s capable, so let us vote for him and all All Progressives Congress(APC) candidates”, Osoba emphasized

In his speech, the governor said, he would continue to fulfil his promises which he is known with and encouraged the electorate to also encourage him with votes, appealing to them on the need to collect their permanent voter cards ahead of the poll.

He pledged that his administration is to establish the College of Technical Institute in Imeko and also address the challenges of bad roads within the Imeko-Afon local government area.

The governor assured of his administration’s readiness to reconstruct the Abeokuta -Afon road.

He said, “I will commence the reconstruction before the end of the election to boost the socio-economic development of this area”.

“We reconstructed Oke-Ola road, here in Imeko -Afon within the stipulated period. We have been doing our projects without making noise and we will not stop doing things that would be making our people happy.”

Abiodun canvassed for votes for all APC candidates in the state, especially its presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He further promised that a School of Agriculture and Technical College would be established by his administration.

Abiodun, “We have constructed at least one road per local government since we came into power. The last time we witnessed such was during the administration of Olusegun Osoba.

“We will not relent in doing more for the people of the state. I urge you to go and collect your Permanent Voter’s Card (PVCs) to enable you to participate in the elections.

“The deadline for collection is January 15th. Please encourage one another to participate actively in the electoral process for continuity.”