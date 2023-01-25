Pledges to open Otuo General Hospital, others

By Oziorua Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Senatorial candidate for Edo North Senatorial districts has taken the campaign for the election of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and all the candidates of the party in all elective positions to Edo north where he accused the current government of Governor Godwin Obaseki of not continuing all the developmental projects he started as governor of the state.

In Ikhin, Owan East local government area while moving from ward to ward Oshiomhole promised to open the Otuo General Hospital which was rebuilt while he was governor and equipped when Hon Pally Iriase represented the area in the House of Representatives but has never been opened for use.

He said “On my honour, I promise you that with Asiwaju as president and Commander in Chief of the armed forces, whether they like it or not, Otuo General Hospital will be opened and we will repair the remaining roads.

“Besides the projects done by various APC governments whether Oshiomhole as governor or Pally Iriase as the member of the House of Representatives and now Julius Ihonvbere, is there any project done by the PDP government?

In Ihievbe where Oshiomhole received hundreds of defectors to the APC who said they were deceived by the ‘Edo no be Lagos’ slogan in the build up to the 2020 governorship election, Oshiomhole said he wished the present government of Edo state had consolidated and built on the formidable developmental foundation he laid as Governor of the state

He said “I will not say much, you all know me already and so many of you have voted for me before, you have agreed that I did well as a Governor and I understand very well that one person cannot finish the work, that is why I prayed that anyone taking over from me continued from where I stopped, but after I left office my successor didn’t continue, he abandoned all we have done and took Edo state back to the days of PDP. Nevertheless we cannot keep crying over that because 4+4 is not forever, Edo will someday get it right again”

In Enwan, Akoko-Edo local government area, he Yinubu remained the most tested and prepared among the other candidates to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari and urged the people to vote the APC in all elections.