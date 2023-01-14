By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has on Saturday led a Presidential delegation to the wedding of the daughter of Shehu of Borno Alhaji Abubakar Garbai Elkanemi in Maiduguri.

Other members of the delegation include Chief of Staff to the President Professor Ibrahim Gambari, National Security Adviser Major General Babagana Monguno, Director General National I ntelligence Agency NIA Ahmed Abubakar, Chief Executive Officer NNPC limited Mele Kyari and Ambassador Babagana Kingibe.

The Maiduguri central mosques venue of the ceremony was fill to capacity with many dignitaries, politicians, traditional rulers and their cottires as well wishers from across the country.

The royal wedding which is between the son of Emir of Lafiya, HRH Umar Sidi Bage and daughter of Shehu of Borno, Aisha Shehu Abubakar was also attended by 86 emirs and chiefs from different parts of the country.

Borno state Governor Babagana Zulum stood on behalf of family of the bride while his counterpart the Governor of Nasarawa Abdullahi Sule represented the family of the groom.

The marriage solemnisation was officiated by the Chief Imam of Borno Imam Laisu Ibrahim under the watchful eyes of the Shehu upon the payment of one million naira as bride price.

Prayers were later offered for peaceful 2023 elections and stability of Borno and the entire country.

The Vice President and other dignitaries were later hosted to a launch at the presidential lodge at the Government House.