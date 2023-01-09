Dr Maurice Nnamdi Mbaeri, Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, making a speech during the church service for his mother’s funeral.

Photo shows Catholic Bishop of Orlu Diocese, Most Rev. Augustine Ukwuona who also officiated the funeral service for late Nneoma Juliana Igbokwupute, mother of Chief Chinedu Darlington Igbokwupute, in Amorka, Ihiala LGA Anambra State, in a group photograph with Igbokwupute family after the funeral service.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

NIGERIA Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo, First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari and Catholic Bishop of Orlu Diocese, Most Rev. Augustine Ukwuoma, yesterday described mother’s as shining example of what their children are in the society.

They added that mothers exemplifies the love of God, saying that whatever mothers are or did reflects on their children, noting that good mothers are always honoured by their children.

The trio and many other dignitaries spoke at Imeowere Isunjaba, Isu Local Government Area Imo State, during the burial of Ezinne Juliana Mbaeri, mother of Dr Maurice Mbaeri, Permanent Secretary, (General Service Office) Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Similarly Bishop Ukwuoma, has told mothers to encourage their husbands and children to show love to God and humanity, saying that when they extend love to people, they have automatically extended love to God.

He also reminded mothers and the people the need to live vitreous and honest life that will attract testimonies of good things they did, adding that a life or dead, they are property of God.

Bishop Ukwuoma gave the admonition in Amorka, Ihiala Local Government Area, Anambra State during the funeral service for late Mrs Nneoma Caroline Igbokwupute, mother of Chief Chinedu Darlington Igbokwupute, a Lagos based businessman and Dikeejiejemba 1 of Amorka Kingdom.

Bishop Ukwuoma in a speech during the funeral service for late Ezinne Mbaeri, at St Joseph Paris, Isunjaba said that the way mothers live reflects on their children’s behaviour, adding that mothers sacrifices a lot for their children and such sacrifices molds their feature.

“Today I want to talk about the mothers. You know the cross you are carrying, training and caring for your children. They are sacrifices, and any mother that trains her children always believe that their tomorrow will be better. When mothers bless their children, it examples the love of God. A good mother is in turn honoured by her children. I wish every mother will decide to be good mother, it means, such mother will be citizen of heaven”

Bishop Ukwuoma reminded people in authority that any position one occupies in life should be used to serve God, people and humanity, because the position one occupies is by the Grace of God.

In their respective letters of condolence, the Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo, described Ezinne Mbaeri as a godly mother who cared for all that came across and around her.

Wife of President Buhari, Dr Mrs. Aisha Buhari, in her letter read by Dr, Mbaeri, said “the loss of Ezinne Mbaeri was a great one to the people of Imeowere, Isunjaba community, Isu LGA and Imo State.”

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan, described the deceased as a quintessential woman who left enduring legacies, adding that her passing at the ripe age of 91 is an eloquent testimony to the fact that she served God and her community with solemn piety and dedication. Adding that “she is right now seated with her Creator and prosperity will remember her kindly.”

Also in their letters of condolence, Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, President of the 6th and 7th Senate, Dr David Mark, President Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Archbishop Dr Daniel Okoh, Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Dr Chris Ngige, Minister of State for Education, Rt. Hon Goodluck Opia, Minister of State, Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Sharon Ikeazor,, Minister of Aviation Senator Hadi Sirika, Minister of State, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Adeleke Mamora, described Ezinne Mbaeri as a great and godly woman that need to be emulated.

Dr Mbaeri while describing his mother, said, “No word on earth can qualify you and what you stood for. You were a great woman, very accommodating, a mother to all. Mama, I am particularly happy that I did not disappoint you and you did not fail me.”

On his part Chief Chinedu Darlington Igbokwupute described his mother as a woman who drew him closer to God and influenced him to donate generously to humanity and God’s work.

“My mother was a virtuous woman who lived for God and humanity. She was so generous to the extent that she gave out even things she sold in her shop for charity. In fact am really proud of her and in my next world, she will still be my mother. I miss her motherly care and advise, God know why she had to leave, I can’t question God.”