Napoli coach Luciano Spalleti has said he is excited by what lies ahead for Victor Osimhen afteer the Nigeria bagged a brace in a 5-1 trouncing of Juventus

Osimhen scored his 12th league goal of the season along with an assist, leaving Spalletti to praise the Super Eagles striker after the heroics.

“Osimhen is such a great striker. I am stunned by the unexpressed potential he has and excited to see what he’ll do in future,” said Napoli coach.

“There were these two or three balls down the touchline and he has the pace, the skill, the courage and physicality to deal with those situations.

“After all, he smashed his face a couple of times because he goes for every ball. He still has remarkable room for improvement.”

Osimhen himself congratulated his team for an important victory.

“It was a fantastic night, Forza Napoli always!” he told DAZN in Italian, his first phrase said in Italian.

“Congratulations to the team, big respect to Juventus for the fight, we needed this more. I am happy for the result and happy to contribute to the team with two goals and an assist. We want to build on this momentum.”

He said Napoli must sustain their form as they aim for a third Scudetto.

“I always say we have a great squad with quality players and of course we cannot shy away from the quality players Juventus possess. It was a good fight, I am glad we came out on top and we must continue like this,” he urged.

He added: “The road is too long, we must continue carrying out the coach’s instructions and I think at the end of the season we have a good chance.”