Napoli’s Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen (R) runs with the ball during the Italian Serie A football match between Napoli and AS Roma at the Diego-Maradona Stadium in Naples on January 29, 2023. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

Victor Osimhen opened scoring for Napoli, almost bringing the house down in the 17th minute when he brilliantly chested down Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s cross, took another touch with his thigh before lashing in without the ball touching the floor.

His 14th league strike of the campaign was one of the goals of the season and was a blistering opener to an enthralling encounter which ended with Napoli taking yet another step towards glory.

Roma thought they had escaped with a point when Stephan El Shaarawy levelled in the 75th minute but Giovanni Simeone ensured Napoli continued their march towards their first Serie A title in over three decades with the decisive goal in a 2-1 win over Roma which pushed his team 13 points clear of the chasing pack.

Substitute Simeone rifled home a wonderful finish at the end of a long passing move with four minutes remaining at the bouncing Stadio Maradona to see off a spirited

Luciano Spalletti’s side are now 13 points clear of Inter Milan who are the closest challengers after champions AC Milan were humbled 5-2 by Sassuolo to leave their title defence in tatters.

Home fans hoping for an end to their 33-year wait for the Scudetto let out a powerful roar of joy and relief at the final whistle after coming through a hard-fought contest with fierce rivals Roma.

Roma can consider themselves unfortunate to leave Naples with nothing after putting in a spirited display despite the backroom drama involving want-away star Nicolo Zaniolo poisoning their pre-match preparation.

Jose Mourinho’s team sit sixth, a point behind the Champions League positions and Milan who have been dumped down to fifth following their humiliating defeat and Lazio’s 1-1 draw with Fiorentina.

