Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service rescued one and recovered another dead from a fallen Mile 2 Oil tanker, in the early hours Sunday, at Otto Wharf Bus Stop, Apapa – Oshodi Expressway, Mile 2, Lagos.

Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, who confirmed the incident could not ascertain what led to the accident as of press time.

According to Adeyeye, the incident, which was reported at 04:02 am, Sunday wee hours, had a 45,000 litres tanker heading towards Oshodi from Apapa where it loaded AGO, also known as diesel to full capacity before it was reported to have fallen on a stationed towing van while on the motion.

The tanker, reportedly fell while negotiating its way out of barriers introduced by nefarious toll collector activities.

“The resultant accident, which was mitigated by the Sari-Iganmu Fire Crew of the Agency from resulting in a Fire outbreak and secondary incident, however, left two males adults involved as one was rescued alive with varying degree of injury and rushed to the hospital, while the other was recovered suspected dead.

“The evacuation of the remains of the tanker was achieved through the joint efforts of Fire Servicemen and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, who subsequently towed the van away bringing the operations to a logical conclusion, after dampening of the situation and preventing a secondary incident,” fire boss stated.