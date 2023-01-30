

By Dickson Omobola

Director of Media in Senator Francis Alimikhena’s Campaign Organisation, Mr. Benjamin Atu, weekend, warned electorates not to vote for Adams Oshiomhole, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the Edo North Senatorial race.

Atu also said Alimikhena’s senatorial ambition was geared towards creating a positive impact and the development of lives, adding that Oshiomhole’s bid for the seat was a retirement plan.

He said: “The Edo North Senatorial race is a race about separate visions for the future of Edo North. While the vision of Senator Alimikhena is for the rotation of the senatorial position and the positive impact of development in the lives of the people, Oshiomhole on the other hand is seeking the senatorial position as a lifetime retirement to hinder Akoko-Edo and Owan from political limelight.

“These are the two separate visions that will define the forthcoming Edo North Senatorial election. Both Owan and Akoko Edo were the most neglected when Oshiomhole was a Governor. Now, again, rather than allowing them into the limelight, he has come out to obscure their political future. Senator Alimikhena deserves his last tenure in the senate because it is only in the re-election of Alimikhena that the dreams and aspirations of Owan and Akoko -Edo to go to the senate can be realised.

Atu, who described Alimikhena as the candidate capable of fulfilling his promises, said: “If showcasing of projects were the pre-conditions to return to the senate, then Alimikhena should not have a rival in the February Edo North Senatorial election.”