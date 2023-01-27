An Educationist and Founder, Cleverminds Educational Foundation, Zion Oshiobugie, has urged Government to intensify effort to facilitate cultural exchange with other nations with a view to fostering mutual understanding among other benefits.

Oshiobugie made this statement recently on his return trip from Canada, alongside the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwase III, and Her Majesty Olori Atwuwase III.

The educationist said the trip which was a cultural exchange programme that provided a valuable learning opportunity for the Nigerian delegation and its Canadian hosts to learn about each other’s cultures and traditions, as the delegation visited several iconic Canadian landmarks and tourist destinations.

“This kind of cultural exchange and tourism is vital in promoting understanding, mutual respect, and friendship between nations. According to the Mandela Washington Fellowship and the US Government IVLP program, some tips for successful cultural exchange include being open-minded, respectful, and flexible. “

I must say that cultural exchanges have many benefits, including learning about different cultures, promoting mutual understanding, and building lasting relationships. It is also important to actively seek out and engage with people from different cultures and to make an effort to understand and appreciate the customs and traditions of your host country.” He added.

Oshiobugie stated that during the trip, the monarch and his wife met delegations from the Nigerian High Commission, the Canadian Global Affairs Commission, the city of Calgary, the Tsuut’ína Nation and other relevant stakeholders, availing them of the investment and tourism potentials in Warri, Delta State.

He noted that among other things, they discussed ways Canada and Nigeria could work together to strengthen economic ties and promote mutual understanding.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of this experience and for the continued support of the Olu of Warri and his wife for my foundation and personal development. More investment in cultural exchange programs will bring more benefits to the communities and the nations.” He noted.

The educationist expresses appreciation to the Warri Mornach and his wife for the gesture and for building a STEM lab for his institution in Delta State, which will provide critical educational resources and opportunities for the less privileged children in the community.

In addition, the statements reads that the Olu of Warri and his wife are one of the first monarchs in Africa to embark on a cultural exchange program of this nature. As Oshiobugie encouraged other leaders to follow in the footsteps of the Olu of Warri and invest in programs that will bring benefits to their communities and nations.