Mark Obi

A Socio-political pressure group under the aegis of Oshimili South Ambassadors has felicitated its Patron Amb Mark Obi, GPPA on the occasion of his birthday anniversary.

In a congratulatory message signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Youth Mobilization and also the convener of Oshimili South Ambassadors Charles Obi, the group described the Politician cum astute businessman as a hardworking and vibrant Technopreneur who constantly with his team spared no effort in ensuring the stability of Democracy and Governance in Nigeria through the creation and deployment of a barrage of E-Solutions comprising of a robust Cloud Storage Integration System aimed at reducing Data Redundancy and an impenetrable Artificial Intelligence based E-Security Solution designed to act as a rapid response and data sharing system between various Law Enforcement Agencies and the citizenry.

Mark Obi was further described as a detribalised Nigerian who has over the years continued to fight for the cause of a better Nigeria.

The group prayed that God keeps him alive especially as Nigeria in general and Delta State, in particular, prepares to create history at the 2023 elections citing the short supply of true statesmen in the country.

“As you celebrate a New Year, we pray that God continuously gives you wisdom in guiding a large army of youths in ensuring that the MORE Agenda of the People’s Democratic Party in Delta State is actualised and that the economy of Nigeria is RESET to allow for more youth inclusiveness in governance and various career opportunities”