The Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives’ Congress, APC, Delta State, Rt. (Hon.) Friday Osanebi, has presented cash gifts to tune of 700,000 to men, women and children.

The residents numbering over 305 besieged his country home in Asaba, the Delta State capital at the early hours of Saturday morning to show solidarity with him ahead of the governorship election.

They were said to be members of Hausa community and indigenes of Asaba, in Oshimili South Local Government Area of the state.

Addressing the large gathering in his compound, Osanebi thanked them for identifying with his aspiration and promised to deliver good governance if given the mandate.

He said : “ I thank you for coming to my house this early morning to show me solidarity. I am over joyed seeing this large crowd and by the special grace of God we will deliver if give us your mandate.”

Osanebi, who was visibly elated, asked in a loud voice if they were going to vote for him and his principal, Barr. Ovie Omo-Age.

And they responded with a thunderous yes and chanted ‘Omenosa’ repeatedly, following which, Osanebi and his staff shared cash gifts and rice to them one at a time.

They thanked him for giving them audience despite trooping to his house uninvited and assured that they would vote massively for him at the polls.