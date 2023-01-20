…two lawmakers, security personnel, others injured

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Governor Samuel Ortom led campaign team to Ado Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state was Friday morning involved in an accident at Ikpomilokpo village around Utonkon community with two State Assembly members sustaining serious injuries.

Others who also sustained injuries in the crash were security personnel and party faithfuls who were on the campaign trail.

The state lawmakers injured in the accident includes Sugh Abanyi and William Ortyom representing Kwande West and Guma State constituencies respectively.

According to an eyewitness, “the accident involved four vehicles; a bus, one Toyota Hilux as well as two Sports Utility Vehicles, SUVs.

“No life was lost in the crash; and all the victims were conveyed in an ambulance to the General Hospital in Igumale, the headquarters of the LGA for medical attention.”

It was gathered that all the victims of the accident were in stable condition and responding to treatment.

Before the accident, the campaign trail was scheduled to be in Ado, Okpokwu and Ogbadibo LGAs on Friday before heading to Ohimini, Apa and Agatu LGAs on Saturday to end the local governments phase of the campaigns.