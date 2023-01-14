police reads riot act threatens arrest of party executives



By Peter Duru, Makurdi



Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has raised concern over the destruction of campaign billboards mounted by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in parts of Gboko Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.



Condemning the development, the Governor cautioned that the act is capable of triggering avoidable crises in the area and sued for caution on the part of party supporters.



In a statement issued weekend in Makurdi by his Media and Publicity Adviser, Terver Akase, he noted that “no individual or group has the right to pull down campaign materials of political opponents, no matter the circumstances.”



The Governor stated that “democracy guarantees the freedom of participation to everyone and no individual has the constitutional authority to intimidate or harass others.”



According to the Governor “the introduction of electronic voting has strengthened the country’s electoral system and anyone who is confident about his chances at the polls should canvass for votes among the people rather than attacking other contestants.”



He urged security operatives to investigate the incidents in Gboko and bring those responsible to justice, to serve as a deterrent to others.



Meanwhile the Benue State Police Command has warned that it would hold political party executives responsible for tye untoward actions of their supporters if they fail to call them to order or make them available for questioning by the police



In a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene, the Command said the Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass whose attention was drawn to the mischievous act of destroying political campaign posters and billboards by hoodlums, gave marching orders to “Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers, DPOs, to ensure that such an act does not happen within their areas of responsibility.



“The Commissioner of Police also calls on political party executives to recall that on December 9, 2022 they had a peace pact that was duly signed and stated therein that peace will be maintained through out the electoral period.



“He therefore calls on party executives to warn their subjects to desist from such acts. Meanwhile, party executives will also be held responsible if they fail to provide their supporters who are perpetuating this barbaric act.”

