Gov. Ortom receiving the Beacon of Hope for the Sick award from the Catholic Church led by Bishop Wilfred Anagbe

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Over 2,917 persons have been successfully treated for snake bites in Benue State through the personal sponsorship of Governor Samuel Ortom.

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, Most Reverend Wilfred Anagbe who made this known Monday during the Commissioning of the Ultra-Modern Laboratory at the Bishop Murray Hospital Makurdi under the Makurdi Catholic Diocesan Global Integrated Health, Initiative said 64 others were not so lucky as they lost their lives to snake bites.

The Bishop who recalled that the Governor started the free treatment for victims of snake bites even before he became the governor of the state as far back as the year 2000 said “I am happy he is partnering with the Church to render this humanitarian service to the people.

“He has given close to 3,000 people free treatment for snake bites, 2,917 were treated successfully and 64 lost their lives. Governor Ortom deserves commendation for this initiative.

“Personally I have had the touch of this intervention when he, in partnership with his wife, built a 30-bed clinic in Aondona community in Gwer West Local Government Area, which is also unparalleled.

“I can assure you that we will continue to partner with you and the government to give the people good health.”

Governor Ortom who commended Bishop Anagbe for making impact in the health and education sectors of the state also commended the church for being prudent in the management of its resources to put up the fully equipped edifice.

The Governor who recalled how he started partnering the Catholic Church to ensure treatment for all victims of snake bite in the state said “even when at a point in time I was owing the Bishop Murray Hospital over N70million they understood and still carried on with the treatment of victims who sometimes came from as far as Taraba state and even the Eastern States because the treatment is free.”

He disclosed that he had so far spent “over N680million on snake bite victims” since he started the intervention at the Federal Medical Centre, Bishop Murray Hospital and Rahama Hospital all in Makurdi.

He promised to sustain the partnership to ensure that people did not die due to lack of funds to treat snake bite which according to him “is quite expensive”.

The Governor who also approved N20million for the installation of a Polymerase Chain Reaction, PCR, machine in the hospital disclosed that his government recently installed two more dialysis machines at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, BSUTH, to make it three in the hospital.

He stated that his government accessed a N2billion facility from the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to execute that and also upgrade and equip eight General Hospitals across the state as well as the BSUTH promising that his government would continued to be responsive to the needs of the people of the state.

Earlier, the Health Coordinator, Integrated Health Programme, Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, Rev. Fr. Peter Paleve who commended the Governor for saving the lives of the masses through his intervention urged him to donate a PCR machine to the medical laboratory to improve its services to he people.

The Catholic Church at the event bestowed on the Governor the award of the Beacon of Hope for the Sick, for his relentless intervention in the health needs of the people of the state.