…says LP presidential candidate right choice for Nigeria

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has backed former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement of the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi as the right candidate to win the coming presidential election and provide Nigerians the leadership they earnestly yearn for.

He maintained that if he were not a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, he would have personally led Obi’s campaign across the country.

The Governor in a statement issued Tuesday in Makurdi by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Terver Akase also recommended Mr. Obi to Nigerians “as the man who has the capacity to effectively tackle the economic, security and other challenges facing the country.”

According to the Adviser, “the Governor is convinced that Obi possesses the qualities of a leader who will be a true President of this country by guaranteeing justice, equity and fairness for all Nigerians.

“The Governor stresses that for some years, the country has been tottering on the verge of collapse, owing to leadership failure and its attendant consequences of poverty, heightened insecurity with banditry, kidnappings and other acts of terrorism threatening the very foundations of the nation.

“He says the President that Nigeria needs at this challenging time in the country’s history is one who understands the urgent need to unite the people and speedily initiate policies and actions to redirect the ship of the nation on the path of growth and development, and emphasizes that Peter Obi has all such qualities.

“Governor Ortom lauds Chief Obasanjo for once again demonstrating objectivity, truth and patriotism as a statesman whose views on national issues must be taken seriously.”