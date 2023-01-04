…pass explicit vote of confidence on PDP National Secretary

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Ward Chairmen from the 12 Local Government Areas in Imo West Senatorial District, has openly declared their total support to the Governorship aspiration of the National Secretary of the Party, Sen Samuel Anyanwu, Samdaddy.

The Ward Chairmen made the declaration on Thursday, 29th December during a meeting convened at the Owerri residence of former State Chairman of the party, Chief Eze Duruiheoma, SAN.

The meeting which was convened at the instance of the National scribe of PDP, Sen Samuel Anyanwu, Samdaddy had in attendance Ward Chairmen from the twelve LGAs and some critical party leaders from the zone.

Addressing the party officers from the 137 Wards in Orlu Zone, Anyanwu disclosed that the essence for the meeting was to intimate them of the developments in the party and as well make some clarifications regarding the purported suspension of some LGA Chairmen of the party.

Continuing, he said the purported suspension was a witch-hunt targeted against LGA party Chairmen who demanded clarifications regarding funds released to the state working committee from the national headquarters of the party, adding that there was nothing wrong for members of the State Executive Committee to demand explanations on how funds accrued to the state from the National Working Committee were disbursed, while urging the Ward Chairmen to remain steadfast and committed in carrying out their duties and assured that none of them will be unjustly removed as Ward Chairmen under the current leadership of the National Working Committee of the party.

Also, the host, a former Chairman of the party and ex Chairman, National Population Commission, NPC, Chief Eze Duruiheoma informed party faithfuls and Ward Chairmen from his Senatorial District that the National scribe of the party, Sen Anyanwu has shown capacity in terms of bringing leaders of the party together, hence, his support for Samdaddy’s governorship ambition. He further charged the party officers to ensure victory for all candidates of the party in the forthcoming general election.

Highpoint of the meeting was an unanimous endorsement of the Governorship aspiration of Sen Samuel Anyanwu, Samdaddy which was followed by a motion moved by the Chairman of All Chairmen from Nkwere LGA, and was supported via affirmation by all the Ward Chairmen present.

The Ward Chairmen also passed an explicit vote of confidence on the National Secretary in his continued quest to unite agrieved party faithful in state which is poised towards ensuring victory for all PDP candidates ahead of the general election.

The endorsement of Sen Samuel Anyanwu, Samdaddy was further affirmed by party leaders who conducted a prayer session administred by Chief Eze Duruiheoma.

It can be recalled that the National scribe of PDP, Sen Samuel Anyanwu, had earlier met with Ward Chairmen from Okigwe and Owerri Senatorial Districts in continuation of his working visit to interface with party leaders across the 305 Wards in the state.