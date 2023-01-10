Zalent Creatives, the promoters of Windsor International Diaspora African Festival (W.I.D.A FEST) have rolled out activities for the maiden edition of the festival.

The premier African diasporic fest is slated to hold between 27th to 30th July, 2023 in the Canadian city of Windsor.

The festival, according to the promoters, will culminate into the yearly awards ceremony that celebrates simple acts of kindness in our society.

The promoters are also the organisers of the renowned Vigor Awards International led by the enigmatic Queen Amina Odeh Eghujovbo, the doyen of the fast-growing Nigeria Canadian film industry.

She described W.I.D.A FEST as “an annual ‘beyond’ a festival gathering of Africa And African Diaspora culture and creative historical heritage in the city of Windsor, Canada.”

According to the promoters, W.I.D.A FEST “will attract thousands of attendees from around the world who are thrilled with energetic performances from local, continental and global artists.”

On the choice of Windsor, the promoters said, “Windsor is a growing town that needs further activities to open her hospitality and natural serene ambience to the world. 2017 Population index 233,763 with 5% blacks. A Projected GDP of 14.48 billion Canadian dollars. This Carnival will definitely add to it.

“A city of history and culture, with its historic architecture, modern towers and multicultural residents. Perfect fit for a carnival.

The activities lined up for the festival include music concerts, poetry slams, rallies, theatre performances, lectures, a fashion show, a beauty pageant, African cuisine, art exhibition and lots more.

Day 1, Thursday, July 27th, will feature land acknowledgment, national anthems performances, keynote addresses, poetry invocations, spoken word and drum performances.

Day 2, Friday, July 28th, will feature jab and drum festival; tour of African drum traditions, and indigenous martial arts performances.

Day 3, Saturday, July 29th, will feature street parade and music festival; tour of African cultural fashion and music, and road procession with performances by carnival bands from Afro Caribbean descent nations.

Day 4, Sunday, July 30th – Part 1 will feature business summit; mastermind presentations, networking mixer, and Expert Q&A panel.

Part 2 of the finale will feature Vigor Awards ceremony; red carpet welcome & interviews, fashion show & beauty pageant, and honouring of charitable and heroic community deeds.