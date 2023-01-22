..As ward chairmen, youth and women leaders, declare loyalty to party

..Lauds Osanebi for positioning party on victory part

Chief Kris Oputa today emerged as the new Ndokwa East Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, replacing the suspended Augustine Ogbolu.

Making the announcement after a meeting with party leaders and ward chairmen of Ndokwa East at his Beneku residence, Deputy Governorship Candidate of the APC, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi said Kris Oputa was chosen to lead the party going into the elections because of his huge wealth of experience.

According to Osanebi, contrary to speculations, the APC in Ndokwa East is one united family, adding that what happened in the last few days is normal during any electioneering period.

Osanebi said the leaders and party organs all trust in the ability of Chief Kris Oputa to galvanise the party and lead it to victory.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Osanebi appreciated the steadfast support from all members of the party, urging them to ignore the propaganda coming from the other side.

He pledged his continuous support for all party organs, with a firm promise to work round the clock in ensuring the party wins all elections across Ndokwa East in February and March.

In their various responses, the ward chairmen, youth leaders, and women leaders reiterated their unwavering commitment, declaring they are one hundred percent loyal to the party.

They lauded Osanebi for positioning the party for victory in Ndokwa East, stating that the kind of pressure the APC Deputy Governorship Candidate brought to the APC across the state is unprecedented.

Mrs. Tina Okolo, Comr. Eso Dialor both emerged as the LGA woman and youth leader respectively, with Comr. Olise Esumei emerging as the new ward five chairman.

Rt. Hon. Imegwu Olise, Chief Chris Ogwu, Chief Tony Uti, Chief Alex Anichie, Chief Ugo Asibelue, Don Frank Onyema, Sunday Obi, Sunday Odika were amongst party leaders present, with all ward youth leaders, ward women leaders and ward chairmen present.

Highlight of the event was the moving of a motion of implicit confidence on the new leadership of the party and Rt. Hon Friday by the ward Chairmen, which was done on their behalf by Hon. Chijioke Nwanze, the APC chairman of Ndokwa East ward three.