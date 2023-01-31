.

Soni Daniel, Abuja

With just 26 days to the 2023 election, the Minister of Information Alhaji Lai Mohammed has raised the alarm that the opposition is using fake news to try to understand the elections.

Mohammed, who made the accusation at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday, said the opposition antics constitute a clear and present danger to next month’s election.

The Minister said: ” Please permit me to make a brief remark about the increasing wave of fake news and

disinformation, permeating especially the social media space, in the run-up to the general elections.

“With about three weeks to the Presidential and National Assembly elections on Feb. 25th, I can say, unequivocally, that there has been a worrisome and astronomical increase in the use of fake news and disinformation, making this a clear and present danger to the success of the elections. This increase is undoubtedly the work of some

destabilizing agents, some of them linked to the opposition.

“They arechurning out fake news and disinformation on an industrial scale. Their sole aim is to destabilize the electoral process and plunge the nation into crisis.

“I have always said that this government will not stand by and allow some miscreants with access to phones and data to destabilize the country. I am therefore warning the purveyors of fake news and disinformation to desist. The government is not and cannot be helpless. We have a range of options to checkmate the use of fake news and disinformation, and we are looking at the best options to ensure that the agents of destabilization do not thwart the

success of the elections with their unscrupulous resort to fake news and disinformation. A word is enough for the wise,” the Minister warned.