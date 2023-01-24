.

By Emem Idio, OPOROMOR

THE Ijaw Clan of Oporomor made up of 27 communities spread across Bayelsa and Delta states, is perhaps the only kingdom in which a deity chooses the traditional ruler.

Oporomor is one of the most famous Ijaw clans and lays claim to being the progenitor of Ijaw and custodian of the supreme Egbesu, the Ijaw god of war.

NDV gathered that the traditional stool of Oporomor clan is exclusively an affair of Egbesu, the Ijaw god of war, and therefore, neither hereditary nor elective.

The deity selected the current monarch, HRM Oyabebfa Steven Ebikeme, Pere Ekere, the 7th, whose installation rites just ended, and no matter how long it takes, the community waits for the deity to proclaim its choice.

Our deity chooses monarch—High Chief Silk

The protem Chairman of Oporomor Council of Chiefs, High Chief Durude Silk, who confirmed the custom, said that Oporomor clan, which is the progenitor and custodian of Egbesu, devotedly abides by the decision of the deity.

High Chief Silk told NDV that the coronation of the monarch was significant and portends good omen for Ijawland.

He said the entire Ijaw people were elated with the coronation, as the stool has been vacant for the past five years.

His words: “This coronation is significant among Ijaw people because it is the highest kingdom and this coronation will usher in peace and move the Ijaw nation forward.

“This is the kingdom which comprises 14 Ijaw communities in Bayelsa State and 13 in Delta State and is the progenitor of the supreme Egbesu, the god of war of Ijaw land. This is where every Ijaw community derives its powers. Indeed, all the Ijaws are happy.

“The stool has been vacant for over four years and this is because our monarch is not selected or elected, but chosen by our deity and the oracle of the kingdom. Perhaps this is the only unique Ijaw clan amongst others,” he said.

Egbesu defends Ijaw nation —Opukeme

An Ijaw youth leader, Hendrick Opukeme, in an interview in Warri in 2012, revealed: “Egbesu is the ancient war deity entrusted to the Ijaw ethnic nation by the Almighty God to defend ourselves in times of oppression and war.

“That is why there is Egbesu in all the 64 Ijaw- speaking communities and clans from Arogbo-Appoi in Ondo State to the territories and boundaries of the Ijaws in Eastern Ibeno in Akwa-Ibom State and in the core South of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“A significant number of us played diverse roles in the re-awakening of Egbesu Institution between 1997 and the present day.

“The local Warri crisis precipitated by our nearest neighbours was highly resisted through the institution of the supreme Egbesu Assembly. As of then, there was no weapon of any kind as we have today in the creeks and communities.

What was available then was only the supreme deity, which fortified us against attacks from our neighbours.

“The soul of Egbesu can only be re-awakened when there is a war to defend ourselves. In view of this, mention must be made of the Terakiri Egbesu, Egbema Egbesu, Kolokuma Egbesu, and Oromor Egbesu,” he said.