The member representing Ughelli North Ughelli South Udu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives Hon. (Rev.) Francis Ejiroghene Waive has begged Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for an operational car.

Rev Waive, a fierce preacher of morality, now turned politician in a letter addressed to Governor Okowa, dated December 19th, 2022, and received at the office of the Chief of Staff to Governor Okowa on 20th December 2022, begged the governor to consider him as one of the beneficiaries of Okowa’s car gift to Delta lawmakers.

Governor Okowa following the tradition set by his predecessors gave a contract for the purchase and supply of Ten (10) Toyota Land Cruisers for the 10 House of Reps members from Delta State.

However, while the other nine members of the House of Reps from Delta State got their own vehicles, Waive’s car was allegedly withheld.

The vocal Reps Member in his unusual self; excused the Governor for not answering his calls or responding to his texts after one month of receipt of his letter by Governor Okowa.

In the letter, Rev Waive lamented that of all ten members of the House of Representatives from Delta State, he is the only one yet to receive his Toyota Land Cruiser. Rev Waive is the only APC member from Delta State all nine others are PDP.

The letter titled Non-Receipt Of My Car, reads:

“First, let me thank you Sir for your magnanimity in upholding the tradition of our dear State in assisting members of the National Assembly with operational vehicles. In this 9th Assembly, you have been gracious in providing a Toyota Land Cruiser Jeep to all other members of the House of Representatives except myself the Honorable member representing the entire people of Ughelli North Ughelli South Udu Federal Constituency in the House.

“Your Excellency, I believe overzealous aides are responsible for my exclusion. I bring this to your kind attention so that you can direct a more senior officer to reach me with mine.

“I have called your phone number a couple of times and sent a few text messages without any response. I understand the huge demand on your time first as our Governor and at this crucial time of electioneering campaigns. I thus decided to write hoping that this letter will come to your attention and you will use your good office to ensure I am not shortchanged, oppressed, or denied before your very eyes.”

Following attempts to speak to Rev Waive, one of his Aides, Comrade Ochuko Ovus while reacting to the insinuation that the lawmaker went to beg for a car said that the issue is not about Rev Waive, but that the entire Ughelli/Udu constituency is being deprived by actions of certain people in the state government.

According to him, Rev Waive rode his first brand new Toyota Prado in 2007 courtesy of his former employers, adding that Rev Waive is a contented man, but he will not keep quiet in the face of deprivation, oppression, and wickedness.

He disclosed that the polite manner of Rev Waive’s choice to communicate to the Governor in his letter was expected because a man of God should be civil, humane, and godly.