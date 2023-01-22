An indigene of Umuokwe, Awo- Amu community in Imo state, Mr Joseph Opara recently flee his community over the clash between Indigenous People of Biafra( IPOB) and Eastern Security Network, alleging that he was accused by IPOB of leaking information to Eastern Security Network (ESN).

According to him,” he said the attack by the IPOB was around 2:39 am midnight when he noticed some motorcycles stormed his house, thought it was dark, but he could hear their voices,

He said they set his family house on fire and ran away, and was helplessly trying to rescue his aged parents, wife, and children from the inferno.

He added, “I cried and shouted, but nobody heard me, I managed to rescue my wife and kids, but unfortunately, I lost my father in the inferno and also got burnt severely”.

He further disclosed that he was uncautious for some days owing to the degree of burns and injuries sustained from the fire.

He added, “I spent months at a traditional facility where I was treated locally, saying upon recovery gradually, I ran away with my family to a safe place and I have been in hiding since my life is in danger”.

“ My life and that of my family is still threatened then I escaped to where I met an Agent who flew us and brought us to this place”

He lamented at the level of insecurity in South East (precisely Awo-omama, Oru East Local government area) that has degenerated into kidnapping, killing, extortion, malicious damage, and stealing whilst they came for my life for no reason.

He said he later find out that he was accused by IPOB that he is giving out information to ESN (Eastern security network) to enable them to identify IPOB members,