By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Delta State Gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for giving approval to the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emiefele for the extension of the deadline for the old currency swap.

Recall that there has been pressure from many Nigerians and groups concerning the initial January 31 deadline for the validity of the old notes as the scarcity of the newly designed 200, 500, and 1000 naira notes prevailed in the country. Nigerians however heaved a sigh of relief when President Muhammadu Buhari approved the extension of the deadline to February 10th, 2023 on Sunday.

The chieftain commended Buhari for listening to the voice of well meaning Nigerians on the exigency of extending the deadline for change of old N200, N500 and N1000 naira notes to the new ones, adding 10 days extension of deadline is welcomed development.

He specially commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving this extension and for his leadership and statesmanship.

Onuesoke disclosed that this window will enable Nigerians especially those in rural and remote areas to have more time to change their old notes and avert the panic that would have followed.

“However he advised the CBN Governor, Godwin Emiefe to put strict measures in place in the commercial banks to avert a situation where some Nigerian money bags will buy off the available new currency in bulk at the expense of the masses thereby creating further scarcity as experienced recently.

He equally advised the masses to come out enmass early enough to change their old notes to new ones instead of waiting for few days to the deadline in order to avoid last minutes rush.