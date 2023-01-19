By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Senator representing Central Senatorial District in Cross River state and Peoples Democratic party ,PDP, governorship candidate, Sen. Sandy Onor has described the massive illegal timber logging in Communities as a return to slave trade era.

Sen. Onor made the assertion while addressing stakeholders in Boki yesterday.

According to him , one of his greatest disturbance was the continuous destruction of the forest by prominent persons yet nothing has been done adding that in the next five years there won’t be forest , Rivers and forest shades anymore.

He said :” One of the things that disturbes us as a people is the unabated destruction of the forest, nobody is saying the forest should not be exploited but it should be done sustainably.

“Men of greed are doing it without sustainability.In the next five years our rivers will dry up, shades in the forest will no longer be there

“Massive timber exploitation in this form reminds me of slave trade , the white men comes with gin , mirror and exchange human beings , that is how our people are also mortgaging their heritage and future.

“If you know how much money the middle men and the Chinese are making from this timber you will weep for Cross River. The Chinese , agents of government and middle men are just laughing at you

“Cross River used to have 70 percent of the forest , but all that is now gone , move over to Cameroon and you will see the real forest and understand what has so far been lost.

“The irony of it is that this kind of cartel is overseen by a people we voted for , and they want to come back to and continue , we will not give them our mandate again,” he said.

One if the stakeholders who spoke, Surv. Emmanuel Arop said Boki LGA has been left in the scheme if things for too long , no basic amenities , no higher Institution, no good road network , forest keeps being depleted on a daily basis.

“Boki needs development , we need network roads , deliver us from APC , it’s a cancer , cankerworm remove them immidiately,” he said.

Earlier the Paramount Ruler of Boki , HRM Fredeline Amarda who corroborated the many tale of lamentations by his people appealed to

Amarda bemoaned the massive destruction of Boki forests and appealed for intervention while suing for a peaceful conduct if elections across the state.