By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Former Delta State House of Assembly aspirant for Warri South-West Constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Engr. Jude Akpodubakaye has said that the Deputy Senate President and governorship candidate of the APC, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege can carefully manage the resources of Delta State when elected governor of the state.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, Engr. Akpodubakaye decried what he claimed to be the financial recklessness of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP-led-administration in the state.

He said that Senator Omo-Agege has what it takes to judiciously shepherd Delta State away from the alleged present risk of misgovernance, adding that he would religiously implement his electioneering campaign promises, respecting the law of the land with due regards to the sensitivities of politics the various interests in the state.

Engr. Akpodubakaye, an entrepreneur and a software engineer, while reacting to an earlier interview the Deputy Senate President had granted to State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, where he accused the Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa-led PDP administration of financial recklessness, he said “though it will be a herculean task to rebuild the state’s economy from where it is now because of the high level of financial recklessness, the incoming governor of the APC has the managerial ability chart course for the state. “

He lamented that it was mind bogglng that such a whopping sum of about 4.2 trillion naira which was received by the PDP administration by way of federal allocation, inclusive of the recently exposed 13 percent derivation deductions in addition to another 400 billion naira that has been so far borrowed, claiming that there seems to be no commensurate infrastructural development in all sectors ranging from education, health, job creation and human resource development for the seven and half years of the PDP has governed the state.

Engr. Akpodubakaye, who commemded the governor of Rivers state, Barr. Nyesom Wike for been courageous to make public the additional funds that accrued to the south south states on account of 13 percent derivation shortfall payment where Delta State reportedly got N260 billion, claimed that there is nothing on ground commensurate with all of these financial receipts that have come to the state.

While corroborating the earlier claim of the Deputy Senate President and governorship candidate of the APC in Delta State, Engr. Akpodubakaye said the people of the state were now fed up with the alleged PDP maladministration and as such “are yearning for a change”, assuring that Senator Omo-Agege will provide the platform for the anticipated rapid socio-economic development of Delta State, when elected governor in the forthcoming governorship polls.

According to him, “under the incoming APC led-administration, civil servants will smile as their gratuities and pensions will be attended to promptly as at when due as against the current sad experience with the PDP where they are being subjected to untold hardship after putting in their best service”, adding that “besides owing them gratuities and pensions, Delta State is one of the very few states in the country that is yet to implement the minimum wage, whereas states with lesser federal allocations are paying already.”

He said “Omo-Agege has the charisma, experience and social capital to bring about sustainable peace and security, with a view to attracting investors to the oil rich state, as well as revive the ailing industries, such as the African Timber and Plywood industry in Sapele, the Asaba Textile Mill, the Delta Glass, among others to create employment opportunities for our people.”