Pastor Reno Omokri, the former presidential aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan, has said that of all the presidential candidates vying for the number one seat of Nigeria, only Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has what he described as the international clout to restore the prestige of the Nigerian Green Passport.

Pastor Omokri, who is a bestselling author, noted this in his 94th series on why he believes Nigerians should vote for Atiku as president.

He said international passport ranking firms have shown that the Nigerian Green Passport is speedily losing its prestige globally as it is now ranked 100th. This is despite the passport being ranked 62nd as at 2006.

“Day 94 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: A photo story of Waziri Atiku Abubakar’s meeting at the House of Lords yesterday is featured in today’s ThisDay.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the day Waziri Atiku was received at the House of Lords, the Henley Passport Index revealed that Nigeria’s passport had fallen 38 places from its 2006 ranking, going from 62nd in 2006 to 100th place in 2022.

Incidentally, who was in office in 2006, when our passport was at its most powerful position ever in the Henley Rankings? It was the duo of President Olusegun Obasanjo and Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

As bad as things are with the Nigerian passport today, they will go worse, much worse, if we elect Bola Tinubu, or Peter Obi.

Only one candidate has the international clout to restore prestige to Nigeria’s green passport, and that is Waziri Atiku Abubakar, who had been invited by all major powers to hold high level meetings, in preparation for the rescue of Nigeria after eight years of misrule by the All Progressives Congress.

If you want Nigeria’s passport to have international prestige, and grant you visa free access to many nations, don’t vote a known drug lord, or a man whose company was chased from Britain, after he exported his Pandora Papers ‘wayo’ 419 acts. Vote Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party, on Election Day.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.”

In his 93rd series, the bestselling author said Atiku knows how to assemble a stellar team for work because he has done it before during the Obasanjo presidency.

“Day 93 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: When you think about successful administrations, the Obasanjo civilian government that administered Nigeria between 1999-2007 features very high on the list.

But what made that government tick?

A high percentage of the technocrats and bureaucrats that made that government a success were recruited by Waziri Atiku Abubakar, including Dr. Mrs. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, and Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to mention just a few.

This goes to show that Waziri Atiku Abubakar knows how to assemble a stellar team.

And he has executive capacity, having deputised for President Obasanjo in 2003, when the then Governor of Anambra state, Dr. Chris Ngige, was wrongfully removed, of which he ordered his reinstatement.

Even after he left office, Waziri Atiku continued to help Nigeria produce high quality technocrats, as attested to by Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, who said but for Waziri Atiku Abubakar, he would not have risen to his current position.

Nigeria needs a stellar team to get us out of the mess that eight years of the All Progressives Congress administration has put us in. Certainly, we do not need more of the same, which is what we will get with Bola Tinubu, who has promised to continue where Buhari stopped.

We need a team that can help the 133 million Nigerians currently suffering from multidimensional poverty escape their plight. We need a solution oriented cabinet that can end the indignity of Nigeria being the world headquarters for extreme poverty.

And that is precisely what Nigeria will get if you and your friends and family vote for Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party on Election Day, Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.