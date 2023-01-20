…says Atiku’ll never defend or support any terror group

…says only Atiku consistently fills stadia in every state

While other candidates are fixated on how they are going to spend Nigeria’s money, only the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has consistently shown ideal and concrete plans to generate the revenue to fund projects in Nigeria. This is the submission of the former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri in his 102nd series on why he believes Atiku is the best choice for Nigerians.

According to Omokri, Atiku has equally proven to be the only candidate to consistently fill stadia each time and place he visited, unlike other candidates who only fill stadia when they campaign I’m their states.

Also, in his 100th series, the bestselling author said while other candidates have directly or indirectly defended separatists groups in the country against National unity, that Atiku can ever defend any terrorist organisation or separatist group seeking to disintegrate Nigeria.

His statements reads thus:

“Day 102 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: Anytime Bola Tinubu holds a campaign rally in the Southwest, the stadium is always full to overflowing. But once he steps out of the Southwest, he has challenges filling stadia. Peter Obi cannot even fill stadia in his home region. For him, it is on and off in the Southeast, and off everywhere else.

The only candidate who has demonstrated a consistent ability to fill stadia in all six geopolitical zones of Nigeria is Waziri Atiku Abubakar.

Nigeria does not heed another ethic champion like Buhari, who depended on another regional overlord, in the person of Bola Tinubu, to shore up his support in Southern Nigeria. We also do not need a candidate, like Peter Obi, whose party is not even fielding candidates for hundreds of legislative seats in Northern Nigeria.

What this nation needs is a leader who is accepted nationally, so he can make Nigeria relevant globally.

And that person is no other than Waziri Atiku Abubakar.

That is why I urge you to vote Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life. “

In his 100th series, he said as follows:

“Day 100 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: On Monday, January 16, 2023, Peter Obi listed terror groups in Nigeria. He named Boko Haram and ISWAP, but not the Indigenous People of Biafra. Recall that Peter Obi had also defended IPOB on Channels TV, saying “they are NOT terrorist.” Is this the character you want as your President? An IPOB defender?

Look at the IPOB manner in which Obidients are already systematically attacking anyone not in support of Obi. And they are not in power. Then imagine what would happen if Obi smells Aso Rock. IPOB commanders would control the military and turn Nigeria to a Biafran police state!

Even if INEC fixes the election for a Monday, Peter Obi will rather lose and not vote for himself, than defy IPOB’s sit-at-home by coming out to vote. Is that who you want as President? A man whose first and greatest allegiance is to IPOB before Nigeria?

And Bola Tinubu is no better. This is a man who set soldiers on peaceful, unarmed, #EndSARS protesters during the #LekkiMassacre, and went on television to mock those killed.

Waziri Atiku Abubakar has never and will never defend any terrorist group, and will not discriminate in favour of any terror group, like Peter Obi does for IPOB. Under an Atiku administration, all terrorists, without exception, will be defeated.

And he will never be a party to extrajudicial killings, such as the Lekki Massacre of Tuesday October 20, 2020. In fact, he will ensure that the rule of law is followed at all times.

So, if you want a leader who is patriotic minded, and who believes in the corporate existence of Nigeria as one indivisible nation, and in the supremacy of our Constitution, then please vote for Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party on Election Day, Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.

Pastor Omokri further said thus:

“Day 99 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: Yesterday was a Monday. And Peter Obi was campaigning in London. Yet, Obi steadfastly and religiously refuses to campaign in his own home region of Southeast Nigeria on a Monday. Obi is Obidient to Indigenous People of Biafra. And if you are Obidient to Obi, you are automatically Obidient to IPOB!

Scripture says “you are slaves of the one whom you obey.” By obeying IPOB’s Monday sit-at-homes and campaigning in London on Monday, Peter Obi has shown that he is a slave to IPOB. And if you support a slave to IPOB, what does that make you?

Similarly, Bola Tinubu has publicly declared allegiance to General Buhari. Furthermore, he vowed to continue where Buhari stopped. Buhari met 80 million poor Nigerians, and is leaving behind 133 million multidimensionally poor Nigerians. Is that what you want to continue under his echo, Bola Tinubu?

Nigeria needs a President that obeys and owes allegiance to only the Nigerian Constitution, not one who obeys IPOB, or a failed leader. And that person is Waziri Atiku Abubakar.

Waziri Atiku Abubakar campaigns on any day in any part of Nigeria, and does not have any godfather, except the Nigerian people.

On Election Day, Saturday, February 25, 2023, vote Waziri Atiku Abubakar, and the Peoples Democratic Party.

Meanwhile, in his 98ths series, he said thus:

“Day 98 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: The Independent National Electoral Commission has registered 26 million students this election cycle. If you are one of them, ask yourself if you want to vote for a Bola Tinubu, who hiked school fees at the Lagos State University 10,000% from ₦250 to ₦25,000.

Not only did Tinubu increase fees at the Lagos State University, but when students, understandably demonstrated, he sent in policemen and other security agents to crush their protest, with loss of lives to the students of LASU.

That is probably where he learnt the tactics he displayed on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, when soldiers killed unarmed, peaceful #EndSARS protesters during the #LekkiMassacre.

If Chief Obafemi Awolowo had increased school fees from ₦250 to ₦25,000, like Tinubu did at LASU in 2006, would Tinubu himself be educated today? On February 25, 2023, the 26 million students who are registered to vote should remember what Tinubu did.

Not only has Waziri invested in education with his private funds, as evidenced by the citadel of learning which is the American University of Nigeria, Yola, he has also given hundreds of indigent students full scholarships at his schools, and other schools, including institutions abroad.

Nigeria’s 26 million registered student voters should note that a stingy man, like Peter Obi, will not pay lecturers of the Academic Staff Union of Universities well. Therefore, if he is elected, expect strikes that will frustrate you. You need a man, like Waziri Atiku Abubakar, who has promised to pay workers a living wage.

It is precisely for these reasons listed, and others that I will list in the coming days, God willing, that I urge you as a Nigerian student, to vote Waziri Atiku Abubakar, and the Peoples Democratic Party on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.

Also in another post, pastor Omokri said

Day 101 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: Every candidate is talking about how they will spend money or save money. Nobody is talking about how they will generate money. Only Waziri Atiku Abubakar is addressing that. And the truth is that Nigeria has a revenue problem. And we are right now living on debt. So there is no point planning to spend money except you first plan to generate it.

We are currently ₦77 trillion in debt. And the incumbent All Progressives Congress administration wants to take more loans.

But, rather than loans, Waziri Atiku Abubakar, in his Covenant With Nigerians, has detailed how he will raise $10 billion capital immediately he is sworn in as President of Nigeria (God willing), for the purpose of creating jobs for women and youths.

Peter Obi’s stinginess cannot create jobs. Nigeria cannot frugal her way to prosperity. Bala blu nonsense cannot create wealth. You need a coherent mind as President to generate wealth. Only Waziri Atiku Abubakar has a plan to get you working.

Waziri Atiku Abubakar has more staff in his private business concerns than Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu and Rabiu Kwankwaso do in their combined businesses. And these are Nigerian citizens creating made in Nigeria goods and services. Waziri Atiku’s company was never chased away from England, or convicted for drug offences in America.

That is why you can have confidence in him to create jobs for you.

Nigeria needs a crime and drug free nationalistic capitalist, who would not rule by cronyism and nepotism. Since Waziri Atiku has demonstrated that he can be such a leader, let us vote him in as President, along with candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, on Election Day, Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.