…says Obasanjo indirectly endorsed Atiku while praising Obi

…notes that Nigerians ‘ll have better life if Atiku wins

“Day 85 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: If a naked man promises to clothe you, you should be concerned. And that is what is happening when Presidential candidates who are responsible for job losses promise to provide jobs.

For example, as the single largest individual importer of foreign goods into Nigeria, Peter Obi is haemorrhaging Nigerians’ jobs to Europe and Asia, from where he brings in his cheap imports. As long as he continues to import items that can be produced in Nigeria, like tomato paste, dairy, and sundry household disposable goods, he is actually taking Nigeria from consumption to even more consumption.

How about Bola Tinubu? Who does he employ in Nigeria? His last known profession, before he went into politics in 1993, was as an accountant for Mobil, with a side hustle as a money launderer for a drug cartel. He lacks the capacity to create an investor friendly economy, unless you want investments from Colombia.

Only Waziri Atiku employs 13,500 Nigerians in Nigeria, manufacturing made in Nigeria goods and services, such as fruit juices, animal feeds, poultry, cash crops, and fast foods. Not to mention the American University of Nigeria, Yola.

Nigeria needs a business friendly President, who can attract local and foreign direct investments into the productive sectors of the economy. Investments that are not exploitative and dependent on imports.

The only way our economy can grow and our currency can be stable and improve in value is if we grow what we eat, make what we wear, and educate our children in Nigerian schools. And Waziri Atiku Abubakar is the only Presidential candidate involved in all of these.

That is why I invite you and your family and friends to please vote for Waziri Atiku Abubakar, and the Peoples Democratic Party on Election Day, Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.”

Similarly, in his 84th series, Pastor Omokri said former president Olusegun Obasanjo ended up endorsing Atiku when he was praising Peter Obi.

He said thus:

“Day 84 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: By praising the economic achievements of his administration in his endorsement of Peter Obi, former President Obasanjo invariably endorsed Waziri Atiku Abubakar, because Waziri was the Chairman of the National Economic Council of that government.

President Obasanjo is a good hearted man. He has always wanted a President from the Southeast, or one from the South-South, with Igbo roots. He believes that is the best way to heal the wounds of the civil war. He is a man who strongly believes in the unity of Nigeria.

In 2007, he wanted Governor Peter Odili, but Governor Yar’adua insisted on Governor Goodluck Jonathan as his running mate. Peter Odili said as much in his book, which was corroborated by others, including Nuhu Ribadu and Nasir El-Rufai.

What Obasanjo did is understandable, but it will not matter in the election. Therefore, the Peoples Democratic Party would not be wise to attack it, as Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress have done. President Obasanjo has done so much for Nigeria, in peacetime and in wartime. Whether we like his stance on anything, we must respect his status, and place in history, and respectfully agree to disagree.

The economic success of the Obasanjo administration is a reflection of both then President Obasanjo and his deputy, former vice president Atiku Abubakar.

And if Nigerians want to relive that golden age of economic recovery, who better to continue that legacy than Waziri Atiku Abubakar? On Election Day, Saturday, February 25, 2023, vote Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party.”

Noting further in his 83rd series, pastor Omokri said the best candidate for Nigeria is Atiku Abubakar.

He said if the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, emerges winner of the polls come February 25th, the life of every Nigerian would be better.

He said thus:

“Day 83 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: Today is New Year’s Day, and we have exactly 55 days to the February 25, 2023 election. I wish all Nigerians a happy New Year, and may the best person emerge as President in 2023.

And in my humble opinion, that person is Waziri Atiku Abubakar. And I urge you and your families and friends to vote for him and the Peoples Democratic Party on Election Day.

If you do, I can promise you that, God sparing all our lives, by New Year’s Day 2024, your lives and those of your friends and families will be better. Because, while it may take more than 6 months for some things to take effect, Nigerians will at least feel the IMMEDIATE impact of Waziri Atiku’s plan to invest $10 billion into job creation, as an urgent and important priority, after he is sworn in (by God’s grace) as President of Nigeria on May 29, 2023.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.