…urges Nigerians to vote out APC, vote in PDP to enjoy dividends of democracy

Former presidential aide, Pastor Reno Omokri has said that of all the presidential candidates, only Atiku truly has the interest of Nigerians at heart. He said Atiku was the only candidate that called for the extension of the deadline for the exchange of old Naira notes with newly redesigned notes.

Pastor Omokri said this in his 112th series on why he believes Atiku is Nigeria’s best choice.

According to him, other presidential candidates did not call for the extension because they already knew that they don’t stand a chance of winning the polls.

Day 112 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku:

Presidential candidates with no hope of winning in next month’s election are not complaining of PVC and old Naira notes deadline. Only those who have a chance are addressing it. As they say, he that is down need fear no fall. They are down. They know they will drown! What concerns a bald man with a comb? The shaft is being separated from the wheat.

That is why as a Nigerian citizen, when you enjoy the relief provided by the 10 day extension for the exchange of old Naira notes for new Naira notes, from January 31st to February 10th, do note that only one candidate spoke up for you, as citizens of this great nation, without blaming anybody, or alleging that it was targeted at him. That candidate is Waziri Atiku Abubakar. That is responsibility. That is leadership. Others complained. But Waziri Atiku suggested solutions.

Remember that on Election Day, Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life. “

Meanwhile, in his 111th series, the bestselling author urged Nigerians to vote out the APC government and vote in PDP so that they can enjoy the dividends of democracy that, according to him, have eluded Nigerians for many years now.

He said thus:

“Day 111 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku:

If you lined up for fuel and did not get

If you lined up for a job and did not get

If you lined up for NPower and did not get

If you lined up for electric and did not get

If you lined up for tradermoni and did not get

If you lined up for fertiliser and did not get

If you lined up for a passport and did not get

Make sure you line up for your PVC, and when you get it, vote out the All Progressives Congress, and vote in Atiku and the Peoples Democratic Party.

With Atiku and the PDP you will get everything that the APC did not give you!

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.