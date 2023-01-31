John Alechenu, Abuja

A Gombe State chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Jalo, has said APC supporters especially governors owe themselves a duty to ensure Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu wins the Presidential election because the survival of the APC post 2023 depends on it.

Jalo said this in a telephone interview with Vanguard, on Tuesday.

According to him, the 2023 election was more than just another election hence the need for all party loyalists to set aside their differences and work towards victory for the party.

He said, “This election is more than just an election, it is also about the continuation of the good legacies of the President Muhamadu Buhari administration and the survival of the All Progressives Congress, as a political party.

“The APC as a political party may not survive if we don’t work hard to return the support and sacrifice made by Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu to help build our great party from the scratch to become the winning vehicle the APC has become.

“It is even more so for those of us from the north we cannot afford to betray Tinubu who has supported us long before 2015. Without his support it would have been difficult for us to beat the Peoples Democratic Party for Buhari to become President.

Jalo who was Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PDP before defecting to the APC expressed confidence that Tinubu has all it takes to take Nigeria to the next level if given the chance.