IMF

The International Monetary Fund, IMF, has warned that a third of the global economy will face recession this year.

Managing Director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, who disclosed this in an interview with CBS news, an American broadcast television and radio network, noted that economic activities in the United States, the European Union, and China are all slowing simultaneously.

Georgieva said: “We expect one-third of the world economy to be in recession. Half of the European Union will be in a recession this year.”

Georgieva further explained that the rapid spread of Covid-19 in China, especially now that the government has dropped its severe containment policy, means that the country faces a fresh economic blow in the short term.

She said the next couple of months will be “tough for China” due to the spread of the deadly virus.

The projection of the IMF boss aligns with that of Goldman Sachs, a multinational investment bank, which stated that global economic growth will slow to 1.8 percent in 2023.

The IMF, had in October, cut its 2023 outlook for global economic growth, citing the continuing drag from the war in Ukraine as well as inflation pressures and interest rate hikes by major central banks.

“For the next couple of months, it would be tough for China, and the impact on Chinese growth would be negative, the impact on the region will be negative, the impact on global growth will be negative,” Georgieva said.

“For the first time in 40 years, China’s annual growth is likely to be at or below global growth, meaning it could drag down worldwide economic activity rather than propelling it. That has never happened before.”