— Shops razed

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

One person was reportedly killed, while many were seriously injured during a bloody clash between some Fulani and Hausa settlers in Ogbese community, in the Akure North council area of Ondo state.

The cause of the clash could not be ascertained at press time.

Eyewitness accounts said that the bloody clash started on Tuesday evening and degenerated by Wednesday.

Many shops belonging to the warring factions were burnt down in the midnight the popular Ogbese market.

Meanwhile, palpable tension, had continued to grip the community.

A local who spoke in confidence said that the crisis was caused as a result of a clash between a Fulani man living in the forest and a Hausa man in the community over indian hemp.

According to him “the Fulani man allegedly stole from a pack of the cannabis kept in the bush by the Hausa man .

” The two of them fought over pack of Indian hemp kept in the bush by the Hausa man. The fight extended to the town on Tuesday.

“It happened that one of the Fulani man was killed in the clash and shops that belong to Hausa were set ablaze in the night .

“But we have been seeing the policemen and some security agents patrolling the town since yesterday (Tuesday) .

Reacting, the police spokesperson, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed that eight shops were burnt during the clash

Odunlami said, ” There is no clash between Hausa and Fulani people in Ogbese, the police got a report that about eight shops were razed by fire at midnight with accusing fingers being pointed at a particular extraction.”