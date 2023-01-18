By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy struck on Wednesday evening, when a storey building at number 12 Aromire Avenue, opposite Dominos Pizza, Ikeja, suddenly collapsed killing one yet-to-be-identified person.

The incident, according to eyewitnesses, occurred at about 6.45 pm, when the building, still under construction, partially collapsed.

Permanent Secretary, of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident.

According to Oke-Osanyitolu, “The agency responded to distress calls and upon arrival, discovered that a storey building formerly occupied by KUMS MART, was being worked on by unskilled labourers resulting in a partial collapse.

“An adult male reported to be a welder lost his life instantly at the scene. His remains were recovered and removed from the scene.

“Post-disaster assessment conducted by the agency’s Response Team, LRT, indicates that the building is stable and does not pose a threat to other buildings around.

“The building has been cordoned off and officials of the Lagos State Building and Control Agency, LASBCA and Nigeria Police have been contacted for further action.”