By Evelyn Usman

One person has been confirmed dead with many others injured during the Yoruba Nation agitators rally in the Ojota area of Lagos , this morning.

Though details of how the planned rally to press for self -determination assumed a violent twist could not be immediately ascertained.

But eye witnesses called Vanguard ,informing that there were sporadic gunshots.

An unconfirmed report had it that three persons,including a policeman were gunned down in the cross fire.

But the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Hudenyin said only one person lost his life.

He stated that policemen were in the area to ensure calm

Developing story… There's A Riot Ongoing In Ojota After Police Tried To Disrupt A Peaceful Rally For The #Yoruba Nation At The Gani Fawehinmi Park In Ojota. pic.twitter.com/SHU4EB93mq January 9, 2023 As some members of the Yoruba Nation attended a march on Monday, there were reports of disturbance in Lagos' Ojota neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/TIQli2v8HZ— AF24News (@NewsAf24) January 9, 2023 Currently happening live at Ojota in Lagos, the same Lagos the rhey said Bulaba made o, just dey play, don't vote for Obi!



You want the full gist?#Obidatti023 | Yoruba | igbos | stop brumo pic.twitter.com/i9OJtKZs3W— TECH BRO 🇬🇧🇨🇦🇳🇬 (@dikeuzo) January 9, 2023