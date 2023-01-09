By Evelyn Usman
One person has been confirmed dead with many others injured during the Yoruba Nation agitators rally in the Ojota area of Lagos , this morning.
Though details of how the planned rally to press for self -determination assumed a violent twist could not be immediately ascertained.
But eye witnesses called Vanguard ,informing that there were sporadic gunshots.
An unconfirmed report had it that three persons,including a policeman were gunned down in the cross fire.
But the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Hudenyin said only one person lost his life.
He stated that policemen were in the area to ensure calm
Developing story…