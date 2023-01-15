The tanker (above) and fire officials at work (below).

By Olasunkanmi Akoni, Lagos

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has rescued one person and recovered another dead from a fuel tanker accident, in the early hours Sunday at Otto Wharf Bus Stop on Mile 2 axis of Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Lagos.

Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, confirmed the incident.

According to Adeseye, the incident was reported at 04:02am today, Sunday.

A 45,000 litres diesel-laden tanker, heading towards Oshodi from Apapa, fell on a stationary towing van while negotiating its way through barriers introduced by tolls collectors.

“The resultant accident was mitigated by the Sari-Iganmu Fire Crew of the Agency from resulting in fire outbreak and secondary incident.

“However, of the two male adults involved, one was rescued alive with varying degrees of injuries and was rushed to the hospital, while the other was recovered suspected dead.

“The evacuation of the remains of the tanker and towing van is ongoing with any atom of further danger completely averted to bring the operations to a logical conclusion,” Adeseye, the fire boss, stated.