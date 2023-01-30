By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The family of the late Alhaja Muneerat Subulade Abdulsalam Alada has launched a foundation in her honour to support indigent students.

Free jamb registration and scholarship were given to undergraduate students during the launch.

This gesture was in commemoration of a life well spent and sacrificial life of the late Muneerat Abdulsalam Alada.

Speaking at the event, one of the children of the deceased, who was a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Taofik Abdulsalam, said the lucky beneficiaries were careful selected.

Abdulsalam, said that the deceased left the earthly shore as a living legend who contributed her best to the betterment of human race.

He pointed out that the deceased through her successful motherhood is highly reflected by her living iconic children and family she left behind.

According to him, ” The award of free jamb forms and scholarship is to mark three years remembrance of the great and successful lifestyle of our late mother.

“This is done on behalf of my siblings and the entire family of Alada to meet the yearnings of indigent students.”

Abdulsalam admonished the Students to shun academic indolence and indiscipline.

He also encouraged them to be serious with their studies and ensure they are more useful to their community in the future.

The former Speaker told the students that “You’re the future, I want to encourage you to focus on your education and shun social vices. I wish you best of luck in you academic pursuits. End