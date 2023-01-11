By Dayo Johnson, Akure

An high court sitting in Akure, the Ondo state capital, has nullified the impeachment of the former deputy speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt Hon lroju Ogundeji.

The court also ordered his immediate reinstatement as the assembly’s deputy speaker.

Hon Samuel Aderoboye, who is presently the deputy speaker has been asked to stop parading himself as the deputy speaker.

Recall that that Ogundeji was impeached last year by the members of the assembly who accused him of gross misconduct.

They held that by his conduct he had brought disrepute to the assembly.

Ogundeji was immediately replaced by Samuel Aderoboye from Odigbo as the deputy speaker.

Dissatisfied with the resolution of the house, Ogundeji, who represents Odigbo Constituency 2, approached the court to nullify his impeachment.