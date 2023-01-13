By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo State House of Assembly, in Ondo state, has appealed the judgment of the State High Court, reinstating its former deputy Speaker, Iroju Ogundeji.

Spokesperson of the Assembly, Gbenga Omole, said this in a statement issued in Akure, the state capital.

Omole added that the House has equally filled a stay of execution order on the judgement after consultations with its counsels.

According to him” the State House of Assembly will continue to conduct its business in line with global best practices based on the rule of law, strict adherence to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and House rules and procedures.

“Consequently, we wish to reiterate that Iroju Ogundeji, was validly impeached by members in line with extant rules and procedures.

“We have taken necessary steps to remedy the situation by challenging the High Court ruling at the Court of Appeal of Nigeria, Akure Division to set aside the judgement, filled a process for an order staying the execution of the judgement pending the hearing and determination of the appeal filed against the decision of the High Court, and an order of injunction pending appeal restraining whosoever from giving effect to the judgement pending the determination of the appeal before the Court of Appeal.

“It is pertinent to inform the public that as at 11th January, 2023 when the ruling was made Iroju Ogundeji is no longer a member of the Ondo State House of Assembly following the unanimous resolution of members on March 31,2022 which declared his seat vacant as lawmaker representing Odigbo Constituency 1 in the Assembly.

“It should be noted that Iroju Ogundeji is currently challenging that decision in the court.

“We wish to enjoin Iroju Ogundeji and his co-travelers to exhaust the judicial process up to the highest point of adjudication rather than resort media propaganda.

“While assuring the public and in particular, the good people of our dear Sunshine State of our commitment to continue to join hands with the Government of Ondo State to better the lot of the citizens of the State.”,the statement read.

Recall that the Ondo State High Court in Akure presided over by Hon. Justice Akintan Osadebey, has ordered the reinstatement of Ogundeji and that the present deputy speaker Samuel Aderoboye should stop parading himself as the deputy speaker of the assembly.

The assembly had last year impeached Ogundeji for an alleged gross misconduct and declared his seat vacant

He was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress before he decamped to Peoples Democratic Party on the 19th of March, 2022.

In a letter transmitted to the House and read at plenary on Thursday, the Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Ondo State chapter, Engineer Ade Adetimehin said Rt. Honourable Ogundeji Iroju vide a letter to his office has resigned his membership of the APC.

Acting on the letter and quoting section 109(1)and (g) of the 1999 constitution as amended the Honourable House in their resolution noted that Honourable Iroju Ogundeji was no longer competent to represent Odigbo constituency 1 since he has resigned his membership of APC through which he was elected into office.

The motion to declare his seat vacant was moved by Majority leader, Hon Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi and was seconded by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Honourable Samuel Aderoboye having relied on section 109 (1) and (g) of the 1999 constitution as amended.

The motion was unanimously agreed to by all members of the house of Assembly present at the plenary in.March last year

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Honourable Oleyelogun Bamidele David, noted that having resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress, Rt Honourable Ogundeji Iroju violated the relevant portion of the law as quoted and hence should vacate his seat as representative of Odigbo constituency 1 in the State Assembly.

Oleyelogun added that all benefits and entitlements accruing to his office should be stopped immediately, while a letter to that effect should be forwarded to the Accountant General of Ondo State adding that all government property in his care should be submitted to the Clerk of the House.