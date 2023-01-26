.

— lts a family matter, will be sorted out – Chairman’s aide

By Dayo Johnson , Akure

Ahead of next month’s election, the councillors in ilaje council area of Ondo state, have suspended their chairman, Goke Jatuwase, for alleged gross misconduct, lack of transparency in the council’s internally Generated Revenue IGR for two years and other misdemeanours.

This was contained in a notice to the chairman and signed by the councillors and made available to newsmen in Akure, the state capital.

Eleven of the twelve council chairmen who signed the notice include, Hellen Bosede Zachariah, Minary Toluwalase Johnson, Aanuoluwapo Rachel Obebe, Sunday Erukubami, Olabode Oribamise, Ebijimi Olamide, Obadare Akinbulejo, Orogbemi Comfort, Abiodun Akinmuyiwa and Ebiwonjumi Ige Victor.

It reads “rising from a plenary session held on the 25th January 2023, the llaje Local Government Legislative Council has passed a vote of no confidence and immediate suspension of the Executive Chairman of Ilaje Local Government “Hon. Goke Jatuwase indefinitely after a motion was moved and seconded on the floor of the house.

“Your reason for the suspension is to allow llaje Local Government Legislative Council to carry out an investigation of monetary documents as allocated to the llaje Local Government in terms of monthly ad-hoc fund and the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the llaje local government for the last two years.

“Equally your reason for the suspension is directly related to the following as compounding abuse of power, gross misconduct and indiscipline, high level of incompetence and callousness

Others include” total disregard for democratic principles and the yearning of the teaming population of llaje Local Government and lack of transparency in the management of funds for the last two years.

“Mr. Chairman, be informed that your suspension takes immediate effect, therefore, you are hereby totally prevented to perform any role whatsoever of the Executive Chairman, llaje Local Government. Hence you are required to, with immediate effect, transfer power to the Vice Chairman “Hon. Mebino Dickson Obele”.

Contacted, the suspended chairman, declined comment. But one of his aides told Vanguard that the matter was been handled by the leaders of the party in the council area and the state Secretariat of the party.

According to him” There’s no cause for alarm. It’s a family matter and it would be sorted out amicably. This is not the time to wash our dirty linens in public.

Vanguard gathered at the state party Secretariat that the councillors have intimated the state party chairman, Ade Adetimehin, of the development and submitted the notice of the suspension of the chairman to him.