The All Progressive Congress, APC, candidate for the Delta State House of Assembly in Ughelli North Constituency 1, Barrister Matthew Onojighofia Omonade and Barr Spencer Obakpare Owhofa, Ughelli North II APC House of Assembly candidate has described the Senatorial candidate of the APC in Delta Central, Olorogun Ede Dafinone as the perfect choice to take over from the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege at the red chamber insisting that the party has never made a better choice.

In their separate speech, in Agbara-Otor and Uwheru collectively called on the Urhobo nation, to vote out those who have to continued to bring underdevelopment to them despite receiving a huge allocation from the Federal Government.

“It is obvious that the past 23 years of PDP government has brought us nothing but underdevelopment, we don’t have light nor good roads, if not for the Deputy Senate President who has brought dividends of democracy to us, we would have been worst off that is why we are saying vote Olorogun Dafinone, the right choice to take over from Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, so that we will continue to be part of the new Delta” Owhofa said.

Owhofa who spoke at Uwheru ward 9, ,when the Dafinone Campaign team visited the Ward also called on the people of Uwheru in Ughelli North to vote for all APC candidates insisting with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President, Barr Ovie Omo-Agege as Governor and other APC candidates Deltans will experience massive development.

Omonade who spoke at Agbara-Otor Ward 1 and Evwreni,Ward, on his part called on the people of the communities to vote massively for all APC candidates adding that a vote for APC is a vote for development.

“Our candidates are not only qualified but capable and trusted,, so you must vote wisely, vote for progress, development and a new Delta. Vote for Candidates that will work for you in Asaba, and Abuja”

He said Deltans cannot continue to remain underdeveloped, saying the time to vote out bad governance and misrepresentation is now. He urges them to use their PVC wisely insisting that the power is in their hands.

In Agbarah-Otor Ward 1, the APC Chieftain Prof Samuel Ibodje said Agbarah-Otor was in need of a first-class hospital, and that the roads are bad “we have not enjoyed the dividends of democracy, our hospitals are bad and so are our roads, our children have no jobs too, so is our women ” adding that they need empowerment too.

Dafinone who spoke at the 3 wards visited, assured the people of good representation if all APC candidates are voted into power insisting that with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Ovie Omo-Agege and the rest APC candidates, Nigeria is in good hands”

Members of the Ede Campaign Organization which include; Chief Barr Adelabu Bodjor, Chief Dr Rufus Ebegba, Chief Tuesday Onoge, Chief Barr Abel Idigu, Mr Sam Omoko, amongst others joined Chief Ede Dafinone in the campaign