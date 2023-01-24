Emerhor

The founding leader of the All Progressives Congress in Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor has said that the Deputy President of the Senate, Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege comparatively has outperformed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in terms of project delivery.

He said when you compare the resources at the disposal of Governor Okowa as the chief executive of the state and DSP Omo-Agege as a lawmaker, the Delta APC governorship candidate outclassed Okowa when it comes to performance.

Emerhor stated this while speaking to a team of journalists during the continuation of the APC Ward-to-Ward campaign at Evwreni in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The APC chieftain also posited that he decided to team up with Omo-Agege in the quest to free Delta from the stronghold of PDP because he saw the capacity in him to champion the liberation struggle.

According to him, “if you assess what Omo-Agege as a Senator has been doing in Delta Central, Delta North, in Delta South. You will even think that he is the governor of this state.

“Talk about the provision of light, solar lights, transformers, roads, and school renovation, he has attracted Federal presence to so many places in the state. We should congratulate him. In fact, in this contest, he is not contesting with anybody.

“Okowa is receiving trillions of naira in Delta State, yet anywhere you go you don’t see the evidence. Even other people who think he is giving preferential treatment to Delta North when we went to Delta North for campaign, still we didn’t see anything.

“So, if Omo-Agege can do what he’s doing so far as a Senator, a man who believes in development, he believes that Delta State should match development with the revenue that the state is getting.”

The APC leader added that, “the PDP leader decamping from the party to APC now is doing so because they also want a better Delta, and Omo-Agege has shown the capacity to bring about the new Delta of our dream.

“It’s God’s doing but let me tell you how politics is. Those people who are decamping are experienced politicians, they’ve been part of the winning team in Delta State up till now. Looking from 1999 up till date, PDP has been winning the state. And they know where the winning is going. This time around they have seen it. They’ve seen the campaign, they’ve seen the movement.

“You’ve seen that Okowa is backing the wrong course. Even at the federal level. It is clear that it’s time for Southern Nigeria to produce a president, but Okowa for his selfish interest has gone to make himself the PDP Vice-Presidential candidate of the PDP against the current power rotation agreement in the country.

“He struck this deal by ignoring the interest of the South-South. They also see that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is going to win this Presidency. He’s from the right side, he’s not running against the time. It is the turn of Southern Nigeria.

“Even APC governors from the North have all accepted, so why would the southern governor not accept it?

“Who are those Asiwaju is running against? Is it Peter Obi? You know Peter Obi doesn’t have the structure to move the people and we have seen out there that Nigeria has agreed that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is going to be the next president. And Omo-Agege also is benefitting from that in Delta State. People haven’t seen what he has done so far.

“The PDP people who are joining us now are experienced politicians, they can read it and they believe that with their strength joined to the winning they are seeing already they are with the winning team.”

Emerhor stressed that his major objective in 2014 when he joined the APC was to ensure that Delta remains in the national politics and that Delta is also free from the cabal that has always ruled Delta State without meaningful development.

” I have tried it, but I was not able to galvanize enough strength to do it. And when this time around I saw the capacity of Omo-Agege, I knew from day one that this is not about O’tega being governor. I have people among us who felt that unless they are governor then they can not be in the party.

“Luckily God has done it, such people have left the party. The rest of us including our brother Keyamo and Ochie and other people who are strong members of the party we’ve all come to the agreement that APC winning is what we want, not one individual trying to win, and that is the result you are seeing today.

“But God has also thrown that division that was with us before and handed it now on PDP and that is why APC is benefitting from their loss.”