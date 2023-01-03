…as EDCC begins Ethiope East Ward-Ward campaign

Former Delta State commissioner and chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC in Delta Central, Chief Paulinus Akpeki has assured the people of Eku in Ethiope East Local Government Area that the Deputy Senate President,Ovie Omo-Agege will rehabilitate the Eku-Osubi road and upgrade the Eku Teaching Hospital to a specialist HoSpital if he is voted into power.

Akpeki made this promise on Monday while responding to the people of Ward 9 in Eku as the Ede Dafinone Campaign Organisation visited the community on their Ward-ward campaign in Ethiope East Local Government Area.

The former Commissioner stated that the Eku Baptist Government HoSpital has always been a pride not only to the Eku people but to the people of Urhobo as well, adding that the upgrade will bring back job to the people.

He said, “I know how dear the Eku Baptist Government Hospital is to the people of Eku, and the Urhobos, how Eku was when the hospital was been run and managed by the Baptist people”

He said Eku Baptist Hospital blazed a trail in medicare in Nigeria and it was something of joy to every Urhobo man and woman, he assured them that not only the hospital will be upgraded to a Specialist hospital if all the APC candidates are voted into power, it will receive a facelift it truly deserves.

The Eku-Osubi road will be rehabilitated too, you know this is where our Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege passes and several times he has complained about how this road has been abandoned.

“Our pain is his pain that is why I am promising you that if you keep your part of the bargain to vote the candidates of the party from Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Ovie Omo-Agege as a governor, Chief Ede Dafinone as the Senator representing Delta Central, Hon Halims OgheneOchuko Agoda as House of Rep member and our House of Assembly member, we will keep our promise to also rehabilitate the road”

He stated that the overall task of Omo-Agege Governance is to ensure that it is responsive, transformative, and effective, adding that good governance is all about providing the needed services to the people.

Meanwhile the Delta Central Senatorial candidate of the APC, Chief Ede Dafinone has said that this year’s election should be based on competence, capacity, commitment and service to the people.

Dafinone who spoke at Ward 3 in Abraka on his continuation of his Ward – Ward campaign visit said the problem Deltans are facing was self inflicted.

Our leaders are not been sincere to us we should know that if our past and present leaders in Delta continue to use our money the way it is supposed to be use, we won’t be in this condition we are today, that is why we are saying because we care, APC has picked the right people, those who have your interest at heart” urging the people of Abraka to vote the All Progresive Congress for a better state and country.