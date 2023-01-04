The Senatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC in Delta Central, Chief Ede Dafinone has said the Deputy Senate President, and Delta Governorship candidate, Ovie Omo-Agege has the ability to initiate infrastructure projects for speedy development to make the state like ‘Dubai’ if elected the governor of the state.

Dafinone said this while addressing members of Ward 3 in the Ethiope East local government area where his campaign team had visited for his Ward to-Ward campaign on Tuesday

He said what the Deputy Senate President had done in Delta. Central since he was elected into the Senate, has shown that he will turn Delta State into a more developed place like Dubai

“Such is the trust we have in him that we in the party believe that Ovie Omo-Agege if he is elected to be governor of this state, our state will be another Dubai, we have the cash but our resources are not been properly utilised,” he said.

According to him, Omo-Agege has done so much as a senator to Deputy Senate President building bridges and bringing smiles to faces across communities in respect of tribes, regions, and areas.

“He has set a high standard that will be difficult to beat, that is why I say every candidate in the APC has been carefully selected to bring dividends of democracy to the people, from Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who has done wonderfully well as Governor of Lagos State, building men, to Omo-Agege and the rest”

Dafinone said that his major goal is to change the lives of the people of Delta Central, insisting that he will set a new record if elected as senator come 2023.

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress in Ethiope East, ward 8, Engr Idonor Victor has appealed for a Fishery University in Igun,

Idonor noted that ward 8 is the landing spot of chief Ede Dafinones’ victory while praising, Ede's father, the late Senator David Omueya Dafinone for his outstanding legislative record in Nigeria,

“This is a stepping stone to your victory. I want you to note that we need a fishery University in Igun. You are not a pushover, as you get to the senate, you should beat your father’s record. The landing spot of your victory is here,” he said.

Responding Dafinone noted that the party needs a complete victory to send a message to other parties that APC is the winning party. “We want one hundred per cent victory, that is what will send the message to the other parties that the people want APC. Government must work for you and you must select those you want.”

“The days of people entering government to make money for themselves are over. The people need better health care, good schools and a better life. Your vote is not for somebody to make money. There should be prosperity in our state,” he said.

The Campaign train also visited Wards 5,4 and 7, and it’s expected tomorrow in other wards in the Local government area