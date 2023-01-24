Idu Amadhe

Stakeholders and host communities in Oil Mining Lease OML30, Delta State, on Tuesday, said the management of NNPC Exploration and Production Limited, NEPL, Shoreline Natural Resources Limited SNRL and Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited HEOSL should recognize and work with the new Community Development Board CDB, led by High Chief Idu Amadhe in accordance to Global Memorandum of Understanding GMOU.

The stakeholders also expressed their excitement about having a reputable High Chief Idu Anadhe as Chairman of the Community Development Board CDB.

A stakeholder, Comrade Ogbes Avwunudiogba, a native of Odovie Community in Afiesere Oilfield, OML30, on Tuesday, said, the stakeholders and host communities in OML30, are so excited that High Chief Idu Amadhe is Chairman of CDB.

“We are cautioning and advising management of HEOSL to collaborate with the new CDB leadership led by High Chief Idu Amadhe to ensure total compliance to terms and provisions in the GMoU. On the terminated pipeline surveillance, we expect HEOSL and the new CDB led by Chief Idu Amadhe to comply with Article 5 (10) of the GMoU ensuring that the contract is awarded to the new contractor”.

He congratulated the people and communities in OML30 for being lucky to have a straightforward, reputable and committed person in Amadhe as Chairman of CDB Chairman, adding that he ( Amadhe) and his team would do better.

Avwunudiogba urged the management of NEPL, SNRL and HEOSL to accord all necessary respect and cooperation to the new CDB Chairman, Idu Amadhe, noting that the entire OML30 stakeholders and host communities have absolute confidence in Amadhe and CDB.

The OML30 asset is being operated by Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited HEOSL, on behalf of Joint Ventures Partners of NEPL/SNRL.