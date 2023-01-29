… as he receives APC Candidates

By Gabriel Olawale

As the forthcoming election gathers momentum, the Olubara Of Ibara in Abeokuta, Oba Jacob Olufemi Omolade has received All Progressive Congress (APC) Candidates in Abeokuta South local government Constituents that are vying for the position of House of Representatives and House of Assembly.

Oba Omolade received House of Representatives candidate Hon. Afolabi Afuape, House of Assembly candidate in constituency I, Oluwatobi Doregeos and Hon. Igbaleye Wasiu Ayodele Popularly known as (IWA) at his Palace on the 27th of January 2023.

The candidates seek for the Monarch blessing and support, in his response ” Oba Omolade wish them success in the forthcoming election and advised them to be a good ambassador.

He noted that IWA is His Son and has been contributing to the growth of his community.

IWA in his reaction while talking to newsmen appreciated the kind gesture of the King for receiving them and giving him his support and blessings.

He stressed that the Monarch has impacted him positively through his policies that has Ibara developed enormously.

He promised that the Constituents will enjoy the dividend of democracy if elected into the saddle come March 11th, 2023.

IWA also thanked the Constituents for their support so far, promising to make a positive impact in the development of the area, urging to vote enmasse for the APC at the polls.