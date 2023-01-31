Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele is currently seated before the House of Representatives adhoc committee on cashless policy.

Recall that the House had last week invited Emefiele and the chief executive officers of commercial banks in the country.

Emefiele could not however appear due to his foreign trip with President Muhammadu Buhari to Dakar, Senegal.

Against the background, the House at plenary last week Thursday threatened to invoke the relevant sections of the law to issue a warrant of arrest on the governor amid its insistence that the CBN should extend the use of old naira notes of N200, N500 and N1000 by 6 months.

However, on Sunday, Emefiele announced the extension of the January 31 deadline to February 10, 2023.

The governor also honored the committee’s summon on Tuesday.

The interface is underway everyone is now seated.